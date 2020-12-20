Clarksburg Walmart to close for 41 hours for deep cleaning

by: WBOY 12 News Staff

File photo of the Walmart Supercenter in Clarksburg, WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The weekend before Christmas, the Walmart Supercenter, on Emily Drive in Clarksburg, is shutting down temporarily for deep cleaning, restocking and to give employees a weekend off, company officials told local government officials on Saturday.

The store is set to close at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and will be closed Sunday. It will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, officials said.

No further explanation for the closure was initially given. There was also no word on if similar measures were being taken at any other area Walmart stores.

