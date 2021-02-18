Clarksburg VA to offer COVID-19 vaccines to older veterans Saturday

CLARKSBURG – W.Va. – The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg will be offering a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, February 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to all veterans who are 65 years old and older.

To receive the free COVID-19 vaccine, veterans who are 65 years old and older are asked to present their VA card and are encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt.

No appointment is necessary for Saturday’s clinic, but you must be an enrolled veteran and 65 years old or older.

If you are not currently enrolled as a VA patient, please visit the VAMC’s website or call Enrollment at 304-623-3461, Ext. 3332 or 3590.