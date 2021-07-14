Clarksburg man charged after ‘striking a dog with metal object and continuing to strike it repeatedly after it was unconscious,’ deputies say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after “striking a dog with a metal object and continuing to strike the dog repeatedly after it was unconscious” in Clarksburg, deputies said.

On July 1, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a report of a man killing a dog, according to a criminal complaint.

Ronald Lett

When deputies arrived on the scene, they made contact with Ronald Lett, 51, of Clarksburg, and the person who called in the complaint, deputies said.

The caller stated that his dog was on his property off its leash when it bit Lett’s dog’s ear, at which point Lett “started hitting his dog with something metal to the point he thought his dog was dead,” according to the complaint.

When deputies spoke with Lett, he stated that the “dog bit his dog’s each and he struck [the dog] with a metal object that he described as resembling a tire iron,” deputies said.

After knocking dog unconscious, Lett “continued striking it with the metal object,” and deputies observed the dog “to have a bump on the back of his head and a bleeding cut consistent with being struck by a metal object,” according to the complaint.

Deputies stated that Lett “tortured the dog by striking the dog with the metal object and continuing to strike the dog repeatedly after it was unconscious,” deputies said.

Lett has been charged with animal cruelty. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.