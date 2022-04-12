BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVNS) — One local city planned a clean-up to get young and older community members out.

The City of Bluefield will host a city-wide clean-up event on, April 15.

Those joining in on the cause include Bluefield High School students, Bluefield State College students, employees, and Four Seasons Recovery Point. Areas groups will focus on are parts of downtown Bluefield and Route 52.

City Manager Cecil Marson said it’s important to keep the city clean for the community’s health and well-being.

“When somebody comes here to visit especially outsiders that come down and want to do business and shop and eat here in the city. I think the first thing they look at is how clean is the city. I mean the sidewalks, the whole kind of view share of the city,” said Marson.

The cleanup starts at 8:30 a.m. Marson said anyone who would like to participate is welcome.