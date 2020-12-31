City of Morgantown designated as “Certified Arts Community” in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Dec. 28, the City of Morgantown and Monongalia County became the latest recognized as ‘Certified Arts Communities’ in West Virginia.
According to a city press release, the designation comes from applications submitted to the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History in September. Along with Arts Monongahela who applied on behalf of the County, the City of Morgantown Department of Arts and Cultural Development submitted an application including multiple support letters and other documentation to the department in hopes of becoming a recognized Certified Arts Community.
“This acknowledgment of the City of Morgantown and Mon County as Certified Arts Communities is a testament to the artists, arts organizations, culture bearers, and others who make Morgantown and the Greater Morgantown region a creative place,” Vincent Kitch, Morgantown Director of Arts and Cultural Development, said in the release.
The Certified Arts Community designation is awarded to communities that have exemplified cooperation between arts and humanities groups, business and community leaders, and jurisdictional agencies, according to the release.
For more information on Certified Arts Communities or the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, you can visit wvculture.org.
