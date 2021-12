MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The City of Martinsburg will be closed for Christmas from Thursday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 26, and will also close for New Year from Friday, Dec. 31 through Sunday, Jan. 2.

During these time periods, residential trash will continue to be collected on the standard pickup days, but there will be no recycling collection.

Trash pickup will also happen earlier in the morning, beginning at 5 a.m. Residents are asked to have all trash set on the curb before this time.