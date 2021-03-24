City of Martinsburg offers new mobile parking payment option

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The days of rummaging through your glove compartment or struggling to find coins to feed the meter are over. With a new parking initiative in the City of Martinsburg, all you will need is your phone.

Parking meters in downtown Martinsburg already have new stickers and signage about the new PayByPhone parking app. Martinsburg Mayor Harriet Johnson explained that the city received many requests to implement this initiative.

“People through this pandemic did not want to be handling change and coins and we thought this was the perfect time. Let’s just roll this out and let people use their phone app,” Johnson stated. “And this will be perfect for visitors and shoppers when they’re coming downtown that they’ll be able to use this app.”

In order to use the PayByPhone feature, you will have to find a meter that has the participating green sticker and download the mobile app. Andy Blake, the Assistant City Manager, explained that the new parking initiative will not eliminate any jobs that pertain to city parking.

“We have no intention of eliminating parking attendants. Eventually, technology can be made so that we can get rid of the parking meter altogether,” Blake said. “And we just use spots, numbered spots, and pay by phone, but that is not in the plan right now.”

The new parking initiative has made parking downtown more appealing for one Martinsburg resident. Rick White said that he previously wouldn’t park downtown but is more inclined to make the trip due to the new service.

“It’s easier to pay with your phone other than having to pay with cash,” White said. “It’s more convenient for me, you know, just being able to pull up, pull up the app, and pay with it.”

The PayByPhone initiative will be used for every parking meter in the city, but coins will still be accepted.