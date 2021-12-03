City of Martinsburg issues “boil water” advisory for residents until further notice

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The City of Martinsburg issued a warning late Friday morning for all residents to boil their water until further notice. According to the city government, a “technical issue” at a local water plant is affecting the water pressure throughout Martinsburg.

While water pressures recover, the city will be testing the water supply. Residents can expect the advisory to last until at least 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Residents should throw away any drinks or ice made with tap water, and only use water that has been boiled for drinking, cooking, bathing, brushing teeth, or treating injuries. Pets should also be given boiled water to drink.

The city says to not use filters in place of boiling water, as standard water filters can’t properly fight bacteria.