City of Huntington moves trick-or-treat date, guidelines released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The City of Huntington has moved Trick-or-Treat to 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 in the Huntington city limits, along with releasing health and safety guidelines for residents and trick-or-treaters.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams says weather on the original trick-or-treat night, Thursday, Oct. 29, is expecting rain and was a contributing factor in moving the date. The date was set earlier this summer for all of Cabell County.

Williams also says the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will host a Drive-Thru Fantasy Maze from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and Sunday, Nov. 1, at Ritter Park in Huntington. The cost is $5 per car.

While many residents may make alternate plans due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Williams has released guidelines for those who choose to participate in Trick-or-Treating.

For residents:

Wash your hands before handling any treats Sit outside when you are passing out treats Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters Wear a mask Consider setting up a station with individually bagged treats for children to take

For Trick-or-Treaters: