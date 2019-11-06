Circuit court judge orders recount for Harpers Ferry 2019 municipal election

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A judge with West Virginia’s 23rd Judicial Circuit Court decided to reverse the election results for Harpers Ferry’s 2019 municipal election.
On June 11, Harpers Ferry held an election for the office of the mayor, recorder and five at-large council seats. The results of the election was contested by Nancy Case and Deborah McGee after four provisional ballots were thrown out due to typographical errors.
On November 6, Circuit Court Judge Debra McLaughlin ordered the Harpers Ferry Town Council to include the four ballots in a recount.
