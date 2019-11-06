Circuit court judge orders recount for Harpers Ferry 2019 municipal election

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) -- In July 2018, a 92-year old veteran of the U.S. Navy who served in World War Two, died at the V-A. He was given an unnecessary insulin shot, and his blood sugar plummeted, causing a fatal heart attack. The victim's family does not wish to be publicly identified at this time, but we know he was being treated on floor 3-A where all the other suspicious deaths occurred.

"This is exactly the pattern. You have someone who is not on their death bed, who appears to be getting better. Then all of a sudden having a medically unexplained severe hypoglycemic event that ends up causing their death," said Tony O'Dell, an attorney for VA victims.