Chlorine leak at Jefferson County water plant sends one person to hospital

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — One person was hospitalized after a chlorine leak at a water plant in Sheperdstown, West Virginia.
According to Assistant EMS chief of Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department, Coy Beverage, a called was received around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday about the chlorine cylinder leak inside the water plant at North Princess St.
The fire department was still at the scene shortly before 6 p.m. for clean up, and one person transported to the hospital for evaluation. Their condition is not immediately known at this time.
Fire Companies from neighboring counties Washington County and Loudoun County and more assisted with the effort. Water Department in Shepherdstown cannot be immediately reached for comments. The incident is still under investigation.
