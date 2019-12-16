Child suspects identified in mobile home arson case

Breaking News
School employees accused of assaulting children with disabilities
Video is from previous coverage of the arson.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Two children believed to be involved in a mobile home arson on December 8 have been identified by investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Last week, investigators let the public know they needed help identifying a boy and a girl, about 11 and 9 years old respectively, who might have been involved in setting fire to “ignitable liquids” thrown onto the mobile home on Patricks Court in Inwood, West Virginia.

The fire marshal’s office said the suspects’ parents came forward voluntarily to help with the investigation. Investigators are submitting a report to the Juvenile Division of the Berkeley County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

