Child injured in hit-and-run

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A 23-month-old child was injured in a hit-and-run that occurred on July 1 in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Around 7 p.m. on July 1, officers with the Martinsburg Police Department responded to the intersection of South Kentucky Avenue and West King Street for a report of an injured child.
According to a witness testimony, a black pick up truck sped by, heading north. The witness heard a bump followed by a child crying.
The child is currently hospitalized with leg injuries, and the Martinsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle.
If anyone has any information, including personal security cameras that may be facing toward that intersection, please contact Sergeant García at (304) 264-2100 or by email at a_garcia@martinsburgpd.org
