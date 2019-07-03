Child injured in hit-and-run

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A 23-month-old child was injured in a hit-and-run that occurred on July 1 in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Around 7 p.m. on July 1, officers with the Martinsburg Police Department responded to the intersection of South Kentucky Avenue and West King Street for a report of an injured child.

According to a witness testimony, a black pick up truck sped by, heading north. The witness heard a bump followed by a child crying.

The child is currently hospitalized with leg injuries, and the Martinsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle.