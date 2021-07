CHARLESTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Charlestown started Christmas early this year with an event called Christmas in July.

Business owners and residents of Charlestown hosted special events in the streets with a Christmas theme.

Christmas in July was also announcing the two themes that the public could vote on for Christmas Parade in December.

The two themes the city decide on were “A very buddy holiday” and “A Red Rider Christmas” both of the movies Elf and A Christmas Story.