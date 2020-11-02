Charleston religious leaders holding week of prayer due to election

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With just two days until the election, religious leaders in Charleston are concerned about division throughout the country. They are gathering this week to pray for healing and harmony for whatever this week may bring.

The Charleston Ecumenical and Interfaith Coalition are hosting “A Week of Prayer, Wholeness and Healing of Our Community and Country.”

This is their way of demonstrating that we are all one together at a time when the nation seems to be pulling itself politically apart.



For 15 minutes, leaders from different faith groups are meeting at several locations throughout the city to pray for our country ahead of Tuesday’s election.



“We believe that this week we need to be about calling our community to be one; to be one in faith and just love,” W.I. Hairston, First Presbyterian Church said.



The West Virginia Council of Churches also issued a call to civility last month ahead of the election.



Many faith leaders say they’ve seen people act out of character during these times and want people to keep the common good in mind.



“I just know how high tensions are and how strongly people feel and how much uncertainty there is. I mean the pandemic has made everything probably a million times worse as far as the experiences and fears of people,” Rev. Cindy Briggs-Biondi said.



“2020 has been a year of a lot of different kinds of things. A lot of division. A lot of hate. A lot of just confusion,” Hairston said.



By gathering, these leaders are demonstrating their commitment to unity and hope everyone will also act as one.



“It’s all about loving neighbors regardless of your political persuasions are, regardless of what any of those kinds of issues are, we’re still one,” Hairston said.

The group will be meeting every day at noon at various locations throughout the city until November 7.