Charleston man to serve as Civilian Aide to Secretary of the Army

Secretary of the Army, Hon. Ryan D. McCarthy, hosts a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Investiture Ceremony in the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Jan. 14, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dana Clarke)

WASHINGTON (WVNS) — A man from Charleston, WV was appointed by the U.S. Army to serve as a new Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army.

The Honorable Ryan D. McCarthy, Secretary of the Army, selected Kenneth D. Boggs to represent West Virginia. Each state, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories have one or more CASAs appointed to provide a vital link between the Army and the communities for which they serve. CASAs are usually business or civic leaders who possess a keen interest in the welfare of the Army and their communities.

“I want to thank Ken for willingness to serve,” McCarthy said. “Our Army is an all-volunteer force. Now, more than ever, we rely on our volunteers, such as CASAs, to help build networks, foster relationships and tell the Army story to your communities. You are the first handshake into the city and the last handshake as I head back to D.C. The Army is open for business and we’re looking for the best of the best. I am counting on our CASAs to lead the way.”

Boggs served in the active duty Army for 21 years. After he returned home, he served in the WV National Guard for two years. He commanded the largest engineer battalion in the active Army, the 92nd Engineer Battalion, in Afghanistan. He retired as a colonel after commanding the 111th Engineer Brigade. He deployed numerous times to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Bosnia-Herzegovina. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division, 10th Mountain Division, 3rd Infantry Division, 1st Cavalry Division, among other assignments.

Boggs is Ranger, airborne, jumpmaster and jungle operations qualified. He is a recipient of the highest award given in peacetime, the Soldier’s Medal, as well as the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Combat Action Badge, and others.

“As a proud West Virginian and Army retiree, I am incredibly grateful and humbled to be selected by the secretary to serve as his civilian aide in the state,” Boggs said. “West Virginia has one of the highest rates of military service in the nation, and it’s the honor of my life to serve in such a patriotic state. I think of all the fine men and women I served with since I enlisted in 1993. I intend to continue honoring their selfless service by sharing opportunities our Army has to offer West Virginians.”

CASAs serve a two-year term without compensation. Terms may be extended to a total of 10 years of service. The secretary may recognize a civilian aide as a CASA Emeritus after 10 years of service with distinguished service.