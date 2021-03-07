Charleston hero gifted key to the city on his birthday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — People who know Ben Wooddell in the community say he’s the sweetest guy they’ve ever met. So today the City of Charleston wanted to make his birthday special.

“He deserves a big celebration like this. So I am glad to be a part of it and I am glad to see our community do this for him,” said Ben’s high school friend, Alexa Morton.

Friends, family, and local law enforcement paraded around Charleston to give one special guy the best birthday ever.

“I love it! I love it!” said Ben Wooddell.

Ben was born with cerebral palsy and is legally blind, but he does not let that slow him down. He is deeply involved in helping out the Charleston community, for which he was awarded today.

The key to the City of Charleston was awarded to Ben for his help in signing up people for the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is community heroes like you my friend whose’s work makes Charleston a more vibrant and welcoming place for all,” said Charleston Mayor, Amy Goodwin.

An inspiration to his family, friends, and all of the other lives he touches.

Ben earned himself a new role helping Mayor Goodwin great people at the Kanawha-Charleston health department vaccination clinics.