Charleston Fire Dpt. investigating ‘suspicious’ tire shop fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A tire shop on Kanawha Blvd. burned overnight, and on Saturday morning, its owner and the Charleston Fire Department were left to pick up the pieces.

Investigators say it is considered “suspicious,” but the cause is still undetermined.

Witnesses say the flames could be seen from across the Kanawha River, explosion noises were also heard.

Dawn Burnes, the owner of Mountaineer Tire Shop was in tears Saturday morning. Burnes says her whole life burned up in the store, including one of her dogs.

She says she got the call at around 5:30 a.m.

“We got the call that there was a fire and I started screaming my dogs is in there,” she said.

Burnes believes it was arson.

“This was set from the outside so when I got here the flames was starting to hit the building and then I was really worried about the veterinarian office because I know they have animals there too,” she added.

Firefighters with the Charleston Fire Department say they were able to contain the flames at the tire shop and save some of her other pets; a pug and a cat ran away.

No harm was done to the neighboring Kanawha Animal Hospital according to assistant fire chief Wagoner.

“It’s a huge fire load and it burns very hot and anytime you have a lot of tires on fire you have a huge problem,” said Wagoner.

According to Burnes, she was stuck with the tires when she leased the tire shop and wasn’t able to dispose of the tires properly until recently.

The disposal company then delayed the process because of COVID-19.

The investigator assigned to this fire told 13 News he is still looking for video and witnesses.