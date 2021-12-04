Charleston ceremony honor’s memory of fallen CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson

Watch a full replay of the ceremony above.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department hosted a ceremony in memory of Patrolman Cassie Johnson this afternoon, Friday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. at Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Street at I-64 at the CPD Police Memorial.

This ceremony comes one year after the tragic death of Cassie Johnson, 28, who was killed in the line of duty. She was shot on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 while responding to a parking complaint on Garrison Avenue. She died from her injuries on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

Chief of Police Tyke Hunt and Cassie’s mother, Sheryl Johnson, placed a wreath at the memorial before speakers including Chief Hunt gave brief remarks. Attendees and Metro Communications also observed a moment of silence.

“We look at the inspiration she provided this city, especially at a time when law enforcement truly needed it. I’m just never gonna question God’s plan as to why he did things. We were very thankful for the amount of support we received then and continue to receive now. it’s overwhelming and I’m very thankful,” said Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt after the ceremony.

Earlier this week, Cassie’s mother, sister, Chelsea, and best friend from the police academy, Detective Erin Simon, sat down with WOWK 13 News reflecting on their memories of Cassie and the lives she touched throughout the community.

This morning, Kanawha County Commissioners shared the following statements in memory of Cassie:

“I know that this loss to Cassie’s family, the Charleston Police Department, and the City of Charleston caused tremendous grief. Today, I want to honor Patrolman Johnson and the Charleston Police Department during their continued time of mourning. I offer them my prayers today and every day, as they serve and protect our community. Our first responders put their lives on the line every day to protect each one of us. We should all be grateful to them and pray for their safety at all times, but especially during this Holiday Season. I pray that they each come home to their families safely.” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango

Commissioner Kent Carper stated, “Patrolman Cassie Johnson served the Charleston Police Department with honor and pride. She was protecting her community through her last call and would have done anything to protect her fellow police officers. She always answered the call, and her memory continues. Her family, friends, and the City of Charleston remain in my thoughts and prayers. Lest we never forget.” Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper

“Patrolman Johnson will be remembered today as a hero. One year following her passing, the entire community continues to mourn her tragic passing. She loved being a law enforcement officer, and we will forever be grateful to the ultimate sacrifice she made protecting her community.” Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler.

Cassie also gave the ultimate gift of life to others as an organ donor. One woman who received one of Cassie’s organs told Sheryl she was able to go to her daughter’s wedding because of the gift Cassie gave her. Cassie’s heart saved the life of a man in his 50s. Sheryl tells 13 News she would love to hear from him and hear her daughter’s heart beat.

Following her death, Cassie’s badge number, 146, was retired by the CPD.