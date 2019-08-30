Charles Town veteran continues to serve community with his bar

"For the record, my wife asked me to marry her."

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The United States Marine Corps sums up its code of ethics in three words; honor, courage, and commitment, which a local Charles Town bar owner says has never left him even after his time of service.

“Integrity, I mean you have to have integrity in life, in business, in the military,” said Inkwells Tavern Owner Derek Bendit. “You have to have integrity, if you don’t have integrity, you have absolutely nothing.”

Derek Bendit joined the Marines in 1989 and served for four years. Bendit and his wife Misty opened Inkwells Tavern five months ago in early March and have already raised thousands of dollars to give back to the Charles Town community.

“It feels like home, these people are so good to us,” said Retired U.S. Navy and Charles Town Resident Jeff McGuire. “It’s just an amazing place to be and they love the veterans. You can’t help but love what they got going on here and it’s just an amazing place to be.”

Bendit says his bar fosters a brotherly environment and for Americans who served in the military, it’s the sense of support that Bendit makes sure patrons feel when they walk in.



“The comradery that we have here, we get quite a few former military here and we were both Marines so we have that brotherhood already,” said Retired U.S. Marine and Charles Town Resident Nathan Stadig. “As soon as I walked in the door I saw the Marine Corp memorabilia, I said this is my place, I’m gonna talk to the owner.”

Bendit’s son also serves as an Air Force Medic, and Inkwell Tavern’s next community event “Jeepers Creepers” will be on November 2nd.