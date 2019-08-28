Charles Town shooting suspects returned to the state from Maryland

The preliminary hearing for Elliot Lansdowne and Emma Phillips is scheduled for September 4.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va (WDVM) — Two Charles Town shooting suspects involved in the death of a local have been returned to West Virginia.

Elliot Lansdowne, 28, is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing 28-year-old Taylor Pond. The second suspect, 20-year-old Emma Phillips, faces a charge of accessory after the fact, according to Jefferson County Magistrate court officials.

On Saturday night, Pond was found shot on North West Street in Charles Town. Police say both Lansdowne and Phillips were arrested Sunday at a residence in Frederick County, Maryland, after fleeing from the scene.

The pair is currently being held at the Eastern Regional Jail.