Charles Town residents concerned over Rockwool going into voting polls Video

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. - The residents of Charles Town, West Virginia, cast their ballots on May 23 to see who will be joining their city council.

The city is broken up into four wards, and residents voted for all council seats regardless of whichever ward they reside.

Running to represent ward one was James Kratovil and Ry Hutcherson. Running unopposed for ward two was Heather Sprenger. In ward three, Jean Petti and James Walch competed against each other. And running for reelection in ward four was Robert Trainor.

"There's been a need for safer streets, sidewalks on all of our streets," said Candidate James Walch. "There's a need for more recreational space or green space in Charles Town so people can kind of go out and do things."

However, many residents went into the polls with one thing on mind.

"It's turned into a single issue vote for me. For the past six months now. Anti-rockwool," said Charles Town resident, Jay Kreizman.

As previously reported, Rockwool is a company that specializes in insulation, and currently has a factory in the works in Jefferson County. Said facility has many residents concerned due to its emissions and its proximity to an elementary school.

"I actually don't normally vote at elections like this," said Angie Donatone, resident of Charles Town, "but since the Rockwool has come up in the past year, I really want to make sure that my vote is heard."

As of the initial publishing of this article, the ballots for Charles Town's elections are still being counted.