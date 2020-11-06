Charles Town Races closes temporarily for positive COVID-19 cases

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races has cancelled live racing through November 14th due to positive COVID-19 tests coming from its jockey’s room.

In a statement released by Charles Town Races, the track is working to gain additional live days from the West Virginia Racing Commission to make up for the live racing days that have been cancelled. Additional live days would likely be held on November 25th, December 2nd, December 9th and December 16th.

Live racing is expected to return on November 19th.