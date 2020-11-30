Charles Town organization holding blanket drive for female veterans

The drive will be going on until December 5th

EASTERN PANHANDLE, W. Va. (WDVM) — An organisation in Charles Town, West Virginia is trying to spread some Christmas cheer with a blanket drive for female veterans.

Voices Against Domestic Violence is collecting new and lightly used blankets for female veterans in the Women’s Wellness Program at the Martinsburg VA Hospital.

Patricia Greenley, co-founder of Voices Against Domestic Violence, explained that a drive like this is very dear to her heart as many of her family members, including her husband, have served in the United States Armed Forces.

She also stated that some of the clients who have worked with Voices Against Domestic Violence were also female veterans who have been impacted by domestic violence.

“We feel that it is important to give back to those who have served our country and whom have sacrificed for our freedoms.”

The organisation has collected 36 blanket and are trying to reach their goal of 50 blankets and have received donations from all over the DMV area with one donation coming in all the way from New Jersey.

The drive will be going on until December 5th and for more information on Voices Against Domestic Violence and how you can donate, please visit their website.