Charles Town man pleads guilty for 54 sexually-related crimes

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Charles Town man faces 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to 54 of 106 felony sexually-related crimes.

21-year-old Jason Whitten was sentenced Monday night on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, over 50 other sexually-related charges and must pay a fine of $7,500.

Whitten admitted to sexually abusing and assaulting two minor females for over three years, spanning from April 2015 to June 2018. According to court documents, he was reported when one of the victims was treated at a hospital and claimed he used blackmail against her to make her comply.

Whitten must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

