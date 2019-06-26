Charles Town man pleads guilty for 54 sexually-related crimes

West Virginia

Must register as a sex offender for life

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Charles Town man faces 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to 54 of 106 felony sexually-related crimes.

21-year-old Jason Whitten was sentenced Monday night on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, over 50 other sexually-related charges and must pay a fine of $7,500. 

Whitten admitted to sexually abusing and assaulting two minor females for over three years, spanning from April 2015 to June 2018. According to court documents, he was reported when one of the victims was treated at a hospital and claimed he used blackmail against her to make her comply.

Whitten must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.