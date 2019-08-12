Charles Town man arrested for alleged terror threats

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A man is behind bars for allegedly making terroristic threats on social media.

Nathan Clark, 25, was arrested at his home on Stoneysheim Drive in Charles Town on Monday, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were alerted after someone allegedly found threatening comments Clark made online saying he was going to kill people.

After a thorough investigation, Clark was charged with making terroristic threats.

“He was posting that he was a ticking time bomb that had already been diffused, that had already been lit and if necessary was going to kill people and was going to hurt people,” said Sheriff Pete Dougherty.

Dougherty says during this active investigation, several PVC pipes and pistols were also confiscated at Clark’s home.

Clark is being held at the Eastern Regional Jail.