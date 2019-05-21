Charles Town is ranked as the number one place to live in West Virginia Video

Charles Town is ranked as the best place to live in West Virginia, according to homesnacks.net. CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. -

The website combines recent data from the census, the FBI, along with other sources to get a feel for what it's like to live in different communities. Some Charles Town residents say they like the small-town-feel with a friendly community.

"I lived here my whole life. I was born and raised in Charles Town and I just love the small town everybody knows everybody kind of thing," said Patrick Glenn, a Charles Town resident.

"It's a lovely spot, you mean to resign here and what not. Good people's and good community and pretty much I love it," said Jackie Robinson.