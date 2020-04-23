Charles Town gets federal grant for historic preservation of civil rights history

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — A federal grant has been awarded to restore two structures in Charles Town that are tied to civil rights history in West Virginia.

Fifty-one projects in 21 states qualified for the funding. $56,000 will go to the Masonic Lodge building on South Lawrence Street, which was the center of African-American fraternal activity dating back to 1877. The structure served as an African-American school in the town until desegregation. Then it was a gathering spot for youth activities, freedom marches, and cultural festivals. A similar grant has been made to the Zion Baptist Church, another historic site dating back to the mid-1800’s. Charles Town’s mayor sees the projects as a way to unite the town.

“I see these restorations as uniting our community. together,” says Mayor Bob Trainor. “And these two building here are very historic in particular for our African-American community, but I think the community as a whole benefits from this because it’s all part of our heritage.”



The funding will go to architectural design and restoration construction for the two projects.