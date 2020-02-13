Charles Town council member resigns immediately after public workshop

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The mayor and city council of Charles Town, West Virginia invited representatives of Rockwool, an insulation manufacturing company, to detail the sewage plans of their new facility at a public workshop Wednesday evening.

“As you know the plant is not in Charles Town,” said City Mayor Robert Trainor. “We’re involved because it’s our sewer system. So that’s the reason for our involvement in the entire effort.”

Rockwool representatives went through the plans, page by page. The city brought in a third-party consultant who went over the plans during a multiple-month period and toured the partially completed facility, but ultimately said he didn’t see any red flags.

However, one council member in particular wasn’t sold either. At the end of the workshop, Michael Brittingham announced his resignation from the city council.

“In regards to Rockwool and the next corporate thug who thinks they’re going to come into our community and shove their garbage into our lungs, and our wells and our sewer systems just to make a quick buck,” said Brittingham, “to hell with them. We’ll keep up that fight.”

His remarks resonated with the crowd.

“We should be instead of … paying companies to come, we should be cleaning up our act,” said Regina Hendrix, a local resident.

While Rockwool did not want to respond to Brittingham’s comments, Charles Town’s mayor said, “he’s been a very productive council member. So I’d hate to see him go.”