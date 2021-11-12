Charles Town City Council torn over video lottery proposal

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — In West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, the Charles Town City Council has tabled a motion to allow video lottery in downtown establishments.

It was a divisive four-to-four vote among the council, but they will take the measure up again after the city planning commission weighs in on the potential impact on the commercial district. Opponents say the machines at establishments like Inkwells Tavern are not compatible with zoning plans, but Mayor Bob Trainor says the council will revisit the issue and hope to find a consensus.

“I want to try to build consensus if that’s possible on the issue before we just say it’s a five-to-four one way or the other,” Mayor Trainor said. “Even though it was 4 to 4, it was professional. It was very well – it was not contentious, and I appreciate that from the city council.”

The next city council meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall in Charles Town.