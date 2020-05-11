Cement truck driver uninjured after rollover spill in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Just before 10 a.m. Monday, a cement mixer truck lost control on the 3000 Block of Detour Road, rolled over on its side and spilled concrete.

According to Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer, the cement truck was traveling down an incline and the driver claims he lost control of his breaks. The driver drove off the road into a wooded area and rolled over on its side.

Bohrer says the driver refused EMS treatment on scene, and the only property damage was to multiple trees.

The crash is still under investigation.