Celebrating the life of Doug Widmeyer: memorial service held to honor life-long contributor to Martinsburg community

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — Many will know the name Doug Widmeyer as well as they know the city of Martinsburg. People gathered to mourn the passing of the longtime business and community servant and celebrate his 90 years of life.

Doug’s son, Scott Widmeyer, says he was touched by the number of people who came to the memorial to remember his father.

“This community meant everything to him. We wanted to celebrate him, and remember the many contributions that he made to Martinsburg, to the people that live here, to the state of West Virginia,” Scott said.

Although Doug has an impressive list of community contributions, Scott says he never completed community service for recognition but because he wanted to make the community a better place.

“He never looked for the spotlight,” Scott explained. “He’d rather be helping other people move up and be able to then share their spotlight with the rest of the community.”

Doug passed away in March and had a huge impact not only on the Martinsburg community as a whole but also the medical community where the effects of his work can be seen today. Teresa McCabe, Vice President of Marketing and Foundation at West Virginia University Medicine’s Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Centers, described Doug as a very special person and recalled fond memories of her time with him. She and Doug worked together while he served on the City Hospital Board of Trustees for 30 years, starting in 1981. Doug then went on to serve on the WVU Foundation Board until 2017. McCabe explains he was instrumental in the creation of the partnership between the City Hospital and WVU Medicine.

“[Back in] 2005 was when Berkeley and Jefferson Medical centers came together to merge with WVU hospitals in Morgantown, so he was instrumental in getting those negotiations started and getting them approved,” McCabe explained.

Before his passing, Doug served on the boards of multiple charitable organizations including Habitat for Humanity. Doug also established a nursing scholarship at West Virginia University in memory of his late wife which has been awarding prospective nursing students with the opportunity to attend nursing school for the last 7 years.