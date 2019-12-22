Cause of Harpers Ferry train derailment under investigation

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Crews in Harpers Ferry are picking up the pieces after a train derailment Saturday morning. The accident caused two rail cars to fall into the Potomac River. It happened near the Route 3-40 Bridge at Sandy Hook Road. Emergency officials say there were no spills or hazards in the water. The Marc Train line was not impacted and is still open and running. The mayor of Harpers Ferry says it will take time to get things back up and running but is thankful there were no injuries.

“There are no injuries, this was a freight train and so I guess we have to count our blessings that no one was hurt, and there were no tourists down here on the pedestrian bridge which was damaged in the accident,” Mayor Wayne Bishop said. CSX is still investigating the cause of the crash.