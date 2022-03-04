CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Investigators said on Friday that they were not able to determine what caused Saturday’s fire at the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney.

The fire destroyed the Administration Building on the campus. Officials said that this “extensive damage” affected their investigation. This building was unoccupied at the time and students were not in school for the weekend.

A release said that the fire started sometime around 6:12 a.m. Several fire departments gathered to help put it out.

Investigators were on the scene soon after the fire started and began the investigation after it was deemed safe. Officials from the regional section of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted, bringing over 30 agents.

Interviews, analysis and video surveillance were all reviewed in the investigation. This case is currently considered closed.