Carbon monoxide detection systems can be lifesaving fire prevention device

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — This winter holiday season, it is important to be reminded of fire safety in your home.

In West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, the south Berkeley County Volunteer Fire Department conferred at the start of the week about the value of having carbon monoxide detection systems in the home. These alarms can go off and alert you if fumes from your garage, wood-burning stove or chimney pose a flammable danger. Systems like the Knox safety alarm, available in major retail stores, are rated highly for their reliability.

“Carbon monoxide is a silent killer,” said George Harms, the assistant state fire marshal for West Virginia. “It’s odorless. It’s colorless. It’s recommended if you have any sort of fuel-burning systems in your house that you should have a carbon monoxide detector.”

These carbon monoxide detection systems are available at most hardware and home improvement stores.