Car enthusiasts lend shelter dogs a paw

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — People who share a love of cars and dogs traveled out to West Virginia for a great cause.

Revving engines and barks could be heard for miles as the “Briggs Animal Adoption Center” in Charles Town partnered with “Dubs and Dogs” for a car show. The crowd showed off their different makes and models of their rescues.

“This buggy I rescued from getting ready to be crushed at a junk yard, took it home completely re-did everything, found out its an original dune buggy. This is number 2,757 out of the original 5000,” said Curtis Allen, who has participated for two years.

After adopting a rescue dog, Dustin O’Hara says it changed his family’s life, so he created the car show to give back.

“Instead of volunteering to the shelter I’m a vintage Volkswagen guy so I figured hey why not put the two together,” O’Hara said.



Over 50 cars were showcased. the event coordinators say the proceeds from this event save lives.

“We are a no kill shelter, we have many animals that are with us long term, have special needs so we are always in need of donations, like for cleaning supplies. Everything we raise will definitely be used to support the shelter and the animals,” Amanda Shank said, the development coordinator for adoption center.

Anyone can make a donation or bring supplies to the animal shelter any time.