Capitol riot commission nixed; West Virginia Senators split vote

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Today U.S. Senate Democrats were unable to get the 60 votes necessary to block a Republican filibuster. Protesters, who thought the presidential election was stolen, violently stormed the Capitol on January 6th, but critics of the commission say it’s unnecessary because other investigations are underway.

“We have two active committee investigations of which I am on the Rules Committee and I am part of that investigation as to what happened on Capitol Hill that day. Where the gaps were and how we can re-secure,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R) West Virginia.

“The Department of Justice is deep into a massive criminal investigation. 440-plus people have already been arrested,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky – Majority Leader.

But Democrats say having members of Congress investigate for themselves, could create a more partisan divide. They wanted to appoint an independent body like the 9-11 Commission to handle the investigation and keep politics out of it.

“Choosing to put politics and political election above the health of our democracy is unconscionable. And the betrayal of the oath we each take, is something they will have to live with,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

“This commission is desperately needed. What has been perpetrated by President Trump over the last several months in the big lie,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, (D) New York – Majority Leader.

Democrats needed 10 Republicans to join them today, but only six did.

“It remains to be seen if there will be an impact on next year’s elections. Republicans are within striking distance of taking control of the House and Senate, but could potentially face a voter backlash on this issue,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.