Capito takes aim at child care plan in Build Back Better agenda

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito alongside other Republican senators are claiming that the new child care plans in the Build Back Better agenda will only help some families and leave others to make a difficult choice.

During a press conference, Senator Capito claimed that the new universal child care initiative will only increase the cost of child care while also limiting parents’ choice of what type of child care they want for their kids. She also went on to say that after speaking with faith-based care providers in the Mountain State, they will take the largest hit by the legislation.

“One of them said it’s already more difficult to find staff. This bill would escalate that and make it much more difficult,” Sen. Capito explained. “If non-faith-based care is being subsidized, it will lower overhead for non-faith-based institutions, and it would put them in a much continued competitive advantage over faith-based.”

Sen. Capito also explained that 6 of her 7 grandchildren are enrolled in faith-based childcare saying, “It’s a system that’s local, that works. It has quality education, has standards, and it works in conjunction with other private and public offerings of child care.”

The Department of Labor says that under the Build Back Better agenda, resources would be available to a “wide range of providers” including public schools, head start programs, and other licensed child care providers, highlighting that faith-based programs are also eligible for these funds.