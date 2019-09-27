Capito, Manchin announce $6M for health services

In a press release, Capito said she has always supported investing in medical research and treatment

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — United States Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced major funding that will support health services.

According to Capito, $6,145,690 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will be put towards alcohol research efforts at West Virginia University. In addition, the money will also fund mental health support services.

“It may seem like research into alcoholism has taken a backseat in light of the opioid epidemic. However, I’m proud to know WVU continues their important work into a disease that continues to affect families every day. This funding will help support their efforts and help provide additional mental health services for West Virginians across the state. By approaching those struggling with substance abuse in a way that prioritizes their mental health, we’re seeing greater rates of success and cleaner communities,” Capito said.

In a press release, Capito said she has always supported investing in medical research and treatment. This funding announcement comes days before the Senate Appropriations Committee approved a Homeland Security bill she is in support of. This bill would promote national security across the nation, according to Capito.