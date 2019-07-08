Breaking News
Capito broadband legislation shows positive progress

West Virginia

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Measuring the Economic Impact of Broadband Act continues to show positive feedback in parts of West Virginia.

The act was passed by the United States Senate in June which was what Senator Shelley Moore Capito had hoped for.

“This legislation will provide meaningful economic insights as lawmakers work to close the digital divide in West Virginia and across the country,” Senator Capito said. “As co-chairs of the bipartisan Senate Broadband Caucus, Senator Klobuchar and I have worked to prioritize broadband legislation that will improve connectivity in our rural communities, and I’m proud our Senate colleagues have helped move this bill forward.”

In Jefferson County, West Virginia, the Jefferson County Commission was awarded a $75,000 grant to improve its broadband services in the area. The award was given through the Department of Housing and Urban Development Block Grant Program.

