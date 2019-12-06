Capito bill would extend tax credit to families for child’s first year

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Parents may take advantage of a child care tax credit under legislation sponsored by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) if the bill becomes law.

If enacted, families may qualify for the lesser of a $5,000 or 25 percent of household income for the child’s first year.

“This will help families have time for child care and bonding to build solid foundations in the household for strong family relationships,” said Capito on the measure, which has bipartisan co-sponsorship. Her Mountain State colleague, Sen. Joe Manchin, is also a co-sponsor.

Presidential daughter Ivanka Trump, a champion of paid family leave, tweeted her support for the bill.