Capito bill would extend tax credit to families for child’s first year

West Virginia

by: Steven Cohen

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Parents may take advantage of a child care tax credit under legislation sponsored by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) if the bill becomes law.

If enacted, families may qualify for the lesser of a $5,000 or 25 percent of household income for the child’s first year.

“This will help families have time for child care and bonding to build solid foundations in the household for strong family relationships,” said Capito on the measure, which has bipartisan co-sponsorship. Her Mountain State colleague, Sen. Joe Manchin, is also a co-sponsor.

Presidential daughter Ivanka Trump, a champion of paid family leave, tweeted her support for the bill.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories