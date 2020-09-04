Capito and Manchin announce new funding for STEM education

West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced over $1.6 millions dollars for improvements in STEM education in the West Virginia public school system and the West Virginia University Institute of Technology.

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced over one million dollars for improvements to the West Virginia public school system.

Over $1.6 million dollars has been awarded to West Virginia public schools and to West Virginia University Institute of Technology to improve and increase programs in science, technology, engineering, and math — also known as STEM.

This funding comes from the National Science Foundation and in a joint statement released earlier, the senators highlighted the importance of this money to the public school systems.

“In order to create more jobs and strengthen our workforce here in West Virginia, it’s essential that our students are prepared for 21st century careers, many in STEM fields.” Senator Joe Manchin

Manchin also went on to highlight that the funding will provide scholarships for students in Electrical and Computer Engineering or Computer Science and Information Systems and will increase awareness in public schools about Computer Science.

Senator Capito agreed with her counterpart stating, “It is critical to emphasize the importance of STEM education to our state’s youth and ensure those majoring in the STEM fields have the opportunity to be successful.”

Capito has also highlighted the importance of encouraging all students to pursue STEM education especially young girls and women. She launched the West Virginia Girls Rise Up program in 2015 to instill confidence in young women and empower them to be strong, confident, and kind female leaders.