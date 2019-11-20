Candidates promote grassroots campaign in Charles Town

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Democratic candidate for West Virginia governor and a candidate for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District have brought their grassroots campaign to the Eastern Panhandle.

Gubernatorial candidate Stephen Smith and congressional candidate Cathy Kunkel hosted a townhall on Tuesday in Charles Town, listening to local concerns and promoting their “West Virginia Can’t Wait” movement which emphasizes a campaign funded solely through crowd-sourcing and not by corporate donations.

“The people of West Virginia are ten times smarter and more compassionate and more courageous than the lobbyists we permit to run our government,” said Smith. “And so in this campaign, we’re not just trying to elect one guy, we’re trying to win a people’s government, that’s why our campaign doesn’t take corporate cash.”

According to Smith, his campaign has raised more than $450,000 through individual donations