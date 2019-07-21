Candidate for West Virginia governor of 2020 canvasses in Martinsburg

"We have to have economic opportunities and jobs for our youth. We lost 11,000 people last year; we have lost population 20 years in a row. In any state in the union its important to reverse that trend."

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Republican Woody Thrasher is running for governor in West Virginia. Thrasher says he has lived in West Virginia his whole life.

He walked the streets of Martinsburg in the summer heat Saturday morning knocking door to door, telling people about his mission. “We have to have economic opportunities and jobs for our youth. We lost 11,000 people last year; we have lost population 20 years in a row. In any state in the union its important to reverse that trend,” Thrasher said.

The candidate says his first priority is to revitalize West Virginia’s economy. “Number one is with broadband; we have to do some things to extend broadband to all corners of West Virginia, without that critical infrastructure we are not going to retain people here so that’s our first priority,” said Thraser. He says he wants to link economic opportunities to help solve the opioid epidemic in the state.

“What we have got to do is start an initiative in this state to start on those kids from the time they are born up till they enter school, and we have to start with the youth. But in the long haul we have to catch these kids that are victims of this opioid crisis and begin to turn their lives around,” said Thrasher. Thrasher says he will use his engineering background to help employ hundreds of people across West Virginia.