Can COVID data help statewide response to future health crises?

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Over the last 14 months, the state of West Virginia has recorded a multitude of data surrounding the coronavirus, but how will this help the state and other states in the future?

State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad says the collected data has revealed trends that led to calculated responses to health concerns and other pressing issues.

For example, the high number of COVID cases in the elderly population resulted in vaccine prioritization for that age group. She also explained the data collected during the mandatory mask mandate showed that wearing a mask has helped to lower flu cases across the state.

“As a public health perspective we learned a lot for that so we know certain things can help in the future,” Dr. Amjad said. “We also know how to prepare in the future with other health diseases going forward, but I think also learning how to pivot and how to address things in the future can also benefit us from that perspective.”

