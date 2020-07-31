Camp Hope goes online in 2020

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Children who have lost a loved one are no exception to feeling grief. Hospice of Southern West Virginia aims to address their particular needs with Camp Hope.

The bereavement camp is free. It helps younger family members who are dealing with the loss of an important person in their lives. As southern West Virginia deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, Hospice is ensuring this important need is addressed by taking the camp online.

Children who are between the ages of seven and 17 will have access to speak with a bereavement specialist over video. The goal is the meet kids where they are, while offering the same guidance they would receive in person.

“We’re gonna incorporate activities where we talk about grief and we talk about ways we can manage our grief, and we can do that as well through the computer as we’re able to do in person,” said Hospice of Southern WV Social Services Coordinator, Christina Bailey.

The camp will run from Aug. 25-27, 2020. Registration forms need to be submitted by Aug. 14. Parents will also need to take part in a virtual orientation the week before the camp.