California man with 30 pounds of marijuana in suitcase sentenced in West Virginia

West Virginia

by: Associated Press

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A California man who admitted having about 30 pounds of marijuana in his suitcase when he flew to West Virginia has been sentenced to 10 months.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart’s office said in a news release that U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers sentenced 22-year-old Gerardo Delgadillo Jr. on Monday in Huntington.

Prosecutors said Delgadillo flew to Tri-State Airport in Kenova in October. He admitted he intended to sell the marijuana.

Court documents didn’t list Delgadillo’s hometown.

