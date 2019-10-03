Cable agreement in negotiating phases between Jefferson County and Comcast

West Virginia

County documents revealed that a cable television franchise agreement is required by state and federal law

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Both the Jefferson County Commission and Comcast continue negotiating a renewal for a cable franchise agreement.

During the Jefferson County Commission meeting, Nathan Cochran, assistant prosecuting attorney, explained how an agreement has yet to be reached between the two entities. According to county reports, the Jefferson County Commission franchise agreement with Comcast was approved by the County Commission in April 2009 and expired in May 2019.

County documents revealed that a cable television franchise agreement is required by state and federal law. The agreement allows Comcast to install utilities and mandates requirements the cable company must meet.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories