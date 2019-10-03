Cable agreement in negotiating phases between Jefferson County and Comcast

County documents revealed that a cable television franchise agreement is required by state and federal law

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Both the Jefferson County Commission and Comcast continue negotiating a renewal for a cable franchise agreement.

During the Jefferson County Commission meeting, Nathan Cochran, assistant prosecuting attorney, explained how an agreement has yet to be reached between the two entities. According to county reports, the Jefferson County Commission franchise agreement with Comcast was approved by the County Commission in April 2009 and expired in May 2019.

County documents revealed that a cable television franchise agreement is required by state and federal law. The agreement allows Comcast to install utilities and mandates requirements the cable company must meet.