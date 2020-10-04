Cabell County designated with a Green COVID-19 Color Code

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Since Cabell County Schools has been designated green by the School Alert System by the West Virginia Department of Education, school officials say it will continue to operate on both the Blended and Virtual schedules for the first semester and athletic and extracurricular activities can be in person and will continue to follow guidelines established by WVSSAC.

According to Cabell County School officials, Huntington East Middle School and Milton Middle School will continue with all remote and virtual learning.

The school district’s Chief Health Officer, along with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, has recommended that current face-covering requirements remain in place until further notice.

The district would also like to remind parents and employees that:

If a student or staff member is not feeling well, they can undergo watchful waiting for 24 hours at home. If they are feeling back to their normal state of health within 24 hours, the student or staff member may return to school without physician guidance or testing. If they continue not to feel well beyond 24 hours, the student or staff member needs to remain out of school and seek physician guidance.

If a physician feels that a student or staff member’s illness is not consistent with COVID-19, the student or staff member can return to school with physician documentation stating no further COVID-19 workup is warranted.

If a physician advises a COVID-19 test or the student or staff member pursues COVID-19 testing on their own, they must remain at home. Guidance on return to school based on the results of the COVID test will be determined on a case by case basis in conjunction with the school and the student’s or staff member’s primary care doctor. The only COVID test accepted for review by the schools at this time is the COVID-19 PCR test.

If an immediate household member of a student or staff member is not feeling well, it is recommended that the household member vigilantly monitor their health for 24 hours. The student or staff member may attend school. However, if the immediate household member continues to not feel well for greater than 24 hours, it is recommended students or staff members living with that household member remain at home until their household member seeks the guidance of their physician.

County health officials say there are free COVID-19 testing Mondays and Thursdays at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Health officials advise if a student or employee has been exposed to another person with confirmed COVID-19, they should remain in quarantine for 14 days.