Businesses plan to stay in downtown Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– Businesses ranging in age from one week old to 100 years old have one common goal in Martinsburg- to revitalize downtown.

Martinsburg’s newest business Kashur Counseling gives local families who are struggling with substance abuse or mental health concerns the opportunity to seek assistance right in the heart of downtown.

“I came to downtown Martinsburg because there’s a need here for mental health services and addiction services, a lot of people know there is an opioid crisis here in West Virginia and I wanted to do my part.” said owner of Kashur Counseling Services Brittanny Baum. “I grew up in only about 15 miles from here and this is my community that’s affected.”

Now Kashur’s journey only started about a week ago, however, there’s another local business in downtown that’s been serving the community for over 100 years.

L.A. Roberts Jewelers was established in 1918 in downtown and has been a part of the community for 101 years. Owner Bill Caldwell says that his store has served the community through several generations and his key to success is getting to know the area, the people and to commit 100 percent to the job.

“People sometimes wonder why you stay in a downtown or if it’s profitable and I think it certainly depends on the business and the are but our downtown is pretty thriving in many respects.” said Caldwell. “If you’re in it for the long haul, you know if you’re not just wanting to make a quick buck and leave when times get hard or challenging, then it’s a great place to be.”

Martinsburg recently welcomed their new Director of Economic and Community Development Shane Farthing who plans to bring downtown back to its prime.